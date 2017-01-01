The Best Way to recognize, measure, and share your company's community impact.
Spend less time managing your impact and giving programs, and more time accelerating their impact!
Spend less time managing your impact and giving programs, and more time accelerating their impact!
Snap a pic at an event and post it instantly, or wait until you’re on your laptop, tablet or desktop computer. Porpoise is available on desktop and iOS devices.
Whether its community volunteering, health and wellness, sustainability, or simply fun challenges, Porpoise offers a way to engage your people in their passions and interests.
When you post an impact story, it causes you to reflect on your experience. This creates a transformational rather than a transactional experience.
Powerful, real-time metrics that show what a group of individuals making small contributions can add up to
You don’t need to collect the data, we will do that for you! We package data that tells a story. See who’s engaged, and what they're passionate about.
Transform the way your people communicate, strengthen company culture, and unlock access to meaningful employee generated content.